Netflix just dropped a trailer for its seven-part docuseries The Keepers, which premieres on May 19. In this powerful footage that is sure to grab the same audience from Making a Murderer, the series is about the unsolved murder 40 to 45 years ago of a compassionate nun named Sister Cathy in Baltimore and the possible reasons for her death and the (probable) cover-up.

Through interviews with dozens of friends, relatives, journalists, government officials and Baltimore citizens determined to uncover the truth, director Ryan White (Serena, The Case Against 8) pieces together a story that goes beyond the death of a beloved Catholic schoolteacher to encompass clergy abuse, repressed memories and government and religious institutions that he says “at best, dropped the ball over the last 45 years – and, at worst, covered it up.”

The Keepers was produced by Film 45 and Tripod Media for Netflix. Along with White and Jessica Hargrave, Josh Braun, Ben Cotner, Jason Spingarn-Koff and Lisa Nishimura are executive producers.