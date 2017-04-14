Warning: The language in the trailer may be slightly NSFW.

Lionsgate has released an action-packed teaser trailer to the upcoming Ryan Reynolds-Samuel L. Jackson buddy comedy pic The Hitman’s Body, which is filled with explosives, expletives, and the exquisite sound of Whitney Houston. Directed by Patrick Hughes, from a script by Tom O’Connor, the pic will bow in theaters August 18.

It centers on top protection agent (Reynolds), who is tasked with guarding of his mortal enemy and a most notorious hitmen (Jackson). The two, who have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years, are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. They encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator who is out for blood.

Gary Oldman, Salma Hayek, Elodie Yung, Joaquim De Almeida, Kirsty Mitchell, and Richard E. Grant co-star.

The pic, which Lionsgate screened for the exhibitors at CinemaCon last month, is produced by Mark Gill, John Thompson, Matt O’Toole and Les Weldon.

If you don’t mind the foul language, check out the trailer above.