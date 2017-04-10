Netflix has given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to an untitled horror drama series from genre filmmaker Mike Flanagan (Ouija: Origin of Evil, Oculus, Hush), Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV and Paramount TV.

The project is a modern re-imagining of Shirley Jackson’s classic 1959 novel, The Haunting of Hill House, considered one of the best ghost stories of the 20th century. It originated with Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, fans of the book, who tracked its rights to Paramount Television. Flanagan was tapped to write, direct and executive produce and his producing partner, Trevor Macy, to executive produce a potential TV series adaptation. The pitch was sold to Netflix for development, which led to the straight-to-series order. Frank and Falvey also executive produce.

The Haunting of Hill House has been adapted to the screen twice as the 1963 and 1999 features, both titled The Haunting.

Flanagan and Macy have previously worked together as writer/director and producer, respectively on the features Oculus, Before I Wake, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Hush and Netflix’s upcoming film Gerald’s Game, based on Stephen King’s novel.

This marks the first scripted Netflix series for Amblin TV. The company co-produces Netflix’s docu series Five Came Back, about the work of five legendary Hollywood directors during WWII. The three-part docuseries, which features an interview with Spielberg, debuted on March 31.

Amblin TV just wrapped its NBC/Uni TV drama pilot Reverie and an ABC Studios multi-camera/hybrid family comedy presentation toplined and produced by reality stars Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons & Justine Simmons. The company also is behind CBS’ freshman drama series Bull, which has been renewed for a second season, and FX’s acclaimed The Americans.

This is the third Netflix series for Paramount TV, joining 13 Reasons Why and the upcoming Maniac, starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill. The company’s series portfolio also includes Berlin Station on EPIX, School of Rock on Nickelodeon, Shooter on USA, and the upcoming Jack Ryan on Amazon and The Alienist on TNT.

Amblin TV and Paramount TV previously collaborated on the Fox series adaptation of Minority Report.