ABC’s The Gong Show revival now has a host. The network announced that British comic Tommy Maitland has been tapped to emcee the rebooted talent show competition executive produced by Will Arnett. But wait, Tommy Maitland has an uncanny resemblance to Mike Myers.

And, (spoiler alert) Maitland isn’t a real person. He’s actually a fictional character being played by an actor believed to be Mike Myers. So, while ABC won’t confirm or deny, we’ll go with Myers, who apparently will be going full method for the gig.

The show, which premieres June 22, will feature non-traditionally talented performers plucked from the internet and put in front of a revolving panel of Hollywood judges.

According to ABC’s release, Arnett had befriended Maitland years ago after meeting him at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Wanting to work with the comedian, Arnett tried for years to come up with a something that was suitable and The Gong Show appeared to the perfect match.

Original The Gong Show, created and produced by Chuck Barris, aired on NBC in daytime from 1976 through 1978, and in first-run syndication from 1976 to 1980 and 1988 to 1989. Barris hosted the show on NBC and from 1977 to 1980 in syndication.

The Gong Show revival will be produced by Den of Thieves, Electric Avenue Productions and Principato Young Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and will be taped in front of a live audience. The show is executive produced by Will Arnett, Evan Prager, Jesse Ignjatovic, Conrad Green, Peter Principato and Marc Forman.