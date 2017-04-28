ABC’s The Gong Show revival now has a host. British comic Tommy Maitland has been tapped to emcee the rebooted talent show competition executive produced by Will Arnett.

The show, which premieres June 22, will feature non-traditionally talented performers plucked from the internet and put in front of a revolving panel of Hollywood judges.

Along with his TV and film credits, Maitland previously hosted the ’80s British game show Tell You What, a charades-based adventure game. He later hosted an Australian game show called Dingo’s Got the Baby, and In 1990 he returned to England for a series of one-hour specials, called You’ve Still Got No Proof.

Arnett had befriended Maitland years ago after meeting him at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Wanting to work with the comedian, Arnett tried for years to come up with a something that was suitable and The Gong Show appears to the perfect match. Maitland came out of retirement to do the gig.

Original The Gong Show, created and produced by Chuck Barris, aired on NBC in daytime from 1976 through 1978, and in first-run syndication from 1976 to 1980 and 1988 to 1989. Barris hosted the show on NBC and from 1977 to 1980 in syndication.

The Gong Show revivial will be produced by Den of Thieves, Electric Avenue Productions and Principato Young Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and will be taped in front of a live audience. The show is executive produced by Will Arnett, Evan Prager, Jesse Ignjatovic, Conrad Green, Peter Principato and Marc Forman. Jared Morell, Jordan Barrow and David Bohnert will co-executive produce.