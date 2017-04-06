The Firm has hired Disney Channel and Disney XD executive Corey Marsh as EVP Television. He joins a division whose credits include USA Network’s Royal Pains, WGN America’s Salem, ABC’s Notorious, Netflix’s Haters Back Off and VH1’s Hip Hop Squares which was just renewed for a second season.

Courtesy of The Firm

Marsh will work with VP Television Priscilla Crowe and Head of Television Josh Barry and report directly to The Firm chief Jeff Kwatinetz; the two worked together at Prospect Park on Royal Pains and FX’s Wilfred. As Executive Director, Development at Disney Channel and Disney XD, Marsh helped develop series including K.C. Undercover, Jessie, Liv & Maddie and Girl Meets World. He also developed Disney Channel’s Descendants franchise.

At The Firm, he will be tasked with ramping up development in unscripted and especially scripted television.

“I am thrilled to reteam with Corey — it’s the right time and the right team to bring this group together,” Kwatinetz said. “Corey’s creative aptitude, entrepreneurial energy and eye for talent are completely aligned with the direction of the scripted strategy Priscilla and Josh have set in motion.”