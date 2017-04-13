Universal’s The Fate Of The Furious has roared off the starting block. In eight offshore markets on Wednesday, it put $7.9M in the international box office tank. Include previews in 12 others and that figure rises to $19.7M.

Meanwhile in China, pre-sales totaled $43.5M two hours before Thursday midnights began. That is an all/time record.

Directed by F. Gary Gray, F8 has had the biggest opening of 2017 in every market where it has been released so far (this does not include China). China kicked off its Thursday midnight screenings at 9:00 AM PST. Pre-sales had totaled a record-breaking LC300m ($43.5M) two hours before shows commenced.

In 2015, Furious 7 bowed to $250.5M across the Easter weekend launch. Ahead of F8’s opening, industry estimates for the overseas launch were running from a conservative $275M to $330M with some sources believing that $350M to even $400M is possible. But that’s going to depend on China which will be the swing factor. The Middle Kingdom officially jumps into the race tomorrow. Clearly, it is already off to a running start. The film has already beaten IMAX pre-sales and overall pre-sales records in the PROC.

With Friday included, F8 will be at 20K locations in 63 foreign territories along with North America where previews start tonight. The only major market not releasing this frame is Japan. There are 55 more territories to open this weekend including 33 territories opening today.

So far, it had the biggest opening day of all time in Egypt and Indonesia as well as the No. 1 opening day for the Fast & Furious franchise in Belgium, Egypt, Indonesia and Korea. Also, it racked up the biggest paid previews of all time in Malaysia, Singapore, Venezuela and Vietnam.

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriquez and more are joined this time around by Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and Scott Eastwood. Members of the F8 cast, whose international draw is key to the franchise’s success alongside the automotive antics, have been rounding the globe to energize fans and rev buzz. Stops included Beijing, Berlin, Paris, London and Madrid.

This weekend The Fate of the Furious is being released in 63 territories along with the U.S. and Canada.