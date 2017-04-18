EXCLUSIVE: Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are setting up their Tribeca Film Festival comeback with The Endless, a genre hybrid film that the two co-directed and star in. The pic, which follows their 2014 horror film Spring, will world premiere April 21 in the U.S. narrative competition. Watch a clip above.

Related
Alex Gibney Doc 'No Stone Unturned' Withdrawn From Tribeca Film Festival

The clip features two brothers (Benson and Moorhead) who go to “deep” lengths in search of answers as they return to the death cult from which they fled a decade ago, only to find that there might be some truth to the group’s otherworldly beliefs.

Tate Ellington, Callie Hernandez, James Jordan and Lew Temple co-star. Benson wrote the screenplay and produced along with Moorhead, David Lawson, Thomas R. Burke and Leal Naim.

XYZ Films is handling sales for the film.