EXCLUSIVE: Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are setting up their Tribeca Film Festival comeback with The Endless, a genre hybrid film that the two co-directed and star in. The pic, which follows their 2014 horror film Spring, will world premiere April 21 in the U.S. narrative competition. Watch a clip above.

The clip features two brothers (Benson and Moorhead) who go to “deep” lengths in search of answers as they return to the death cult from which they fled a decade ago, only to find that there might be some truth to the group’s otherworldly beliefs.

Tate Ellington, Callie Hernandez, James Jordan and Lew Temple co-star. Benson wrote the screenplay and produced along with Moorhead, David Lawson, Thomas R. Burke and Leal Naim.

XYZ Films is handling sales for the film.