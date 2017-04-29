The 2017 Tribeca Film Festival announced the winners of its two Audience Awards: The Divine Order (Die göttliche Ordnung), directed and written by Petra Volpe, was chosen to receive the Narrative award and Hondros, directed by Greg Campbell, written by Greg Campbell, Jenny Golden, won the Documentary award.

Each award comes with a cash prize of $10,000. The winners were announced at the celebration of the 45th anniversary of The Godfather at Radio City Music Hall, which closed out the Festival’s 16th edition.

“It is always exiting to see what resonates most with the audience, and this year both the narrative and documentary winners represent smart filmmaking and impactful storytelling,” said Tribeca Film Festival’s Paula Weinstein. “On behalf of the Tribeca team, we congratulate The Divine Order and Hondros as the 2017 Audience Award winners, and hope moviegoers worldwide get to experience these powerful films.”

The runners-up were Saturday Church, directed and written by Damon Cardasis, for the narrative audience award and Shadowman, directed and written by Oren Jacoby, for the documentary audience award.

Throughout the Festival, which kicked off on April 19, audience members voted by using the official Tribeca Film Festival app on their mobile devices and rating the film they just experienced on a scale of 1-5 stars. Films in the U.S. Narrative Competition, International Narrative Competition, World Documentary Competition, Viewpoints, Spotlight, Specials, and Midnight sections were eligible.

Audience award winners and runners-up will screen Sunday April 30 at Cinépolis Cinema Chelsea along with the winners selected by the Tribeca Film Festival Jury, which were announced on April 27.

The Divine Order played in the International Narrative Competition section. Hondros played in the Spotlight Documentary section.