Niels Arden Oplev, who directed the pilot for USA’s Mr. Robot, has been tapped to direct and executive produce the TNT hourlong pilot The Deep Mad Dark, an atmospheric mystery-thriller about the complexities of friendship.

The Danish filmmaker, who helmed the original 2009 adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, will direct from a script by Megan Martin (Animal Kingdom).

The Deep Mad Dark opens as Detroit neurosurgeon Polly Lewis embarks on an unorthodox study in the field of memory and trauma. Her once closest friend – the irreverent, brilliant Tash Hollander – comes home after living many years in a strange, off-the-grid community in Belize. Upon her return, Tash insinuates herself into Polly’s life in audacious ways that threaten everything Polly has achieved. But why?

The project is produced by John Wells Productions and Fabrik Entertainment, in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television and Turner’s Studio T. Martin will executive produce along with John Wells, Fabrik CEO Henrik Bastin and Kristen Campo.

Oplev has been on a hot streak of all but one of the pilots he has directed going to series. In addition to Mr. Robot, that includes CBS’ Unforgettable and NBC’s Game of Silence and the upcoming Midnight, Texas. He also directed the memorable opening episode of CBS’ summer drama series Under the Dome.

In features, Oplev recently wrapped production on the psychological horror film Flatliners, starring Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, James Norton, Kiersey Clemons and Kiefer Sutherland. A sequel to the 1990 movie, Flatliners is slated for release from Columbia Pictures in September.