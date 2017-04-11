EXCLUSIVE: Here’s an exclusive clip from Dito Montiel’s comedy The Clapper, which is gearing up for for its Tribeca Film fest world premiere April 23. The film, adapted from Montiel’s novel of the same name, is about people living a simple and content life before unexpected circumstances thrust them into Hollywood’s limelight.

Led by Ed Helms and Amanda Seyfried, the pic follows a professional television clapper, who is begrudgingly thrust into the spotlight, which ends up costing him his job as well as a budding relationship with a girl who works at a gas station.

Tracy Morgan, Russell Peters, PJ Byrne, Brenda Vaccaro, Leah Remini, Alan Thicke and Adam Levine also co-star along with cameos from Mark Cuban and Rob Gronkowski.

Montiel and Helms produced the film alongside Robin Schorr, Mike Falbo, Steve Ponce and Alex Lebovici. UTA and WME are co-repping the pic.

