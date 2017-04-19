Sofia Coppola returns behind the camera in The Beguiled, a remake of Don Siegel’s 1971 movie starring Clint Eastwood and Geraldine Page. The drama was recently selected to compete for the Palme d’Or in the main competition section at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Ahead of its world premiere at the Croisette, Focus Features has released the official trailer.

Focus Features

Based on the 1966 novel by Thomas Culling A Painted Devil, The Beguiled is set during the Civil War at a Southern girls’ boarding school. After an injured Union soldier (Colin Farrell) is taken in by the sheltered women, they tend to his wounds. Conning his way into each of the lonely women’s hearts, the house is taken over with sexual tension and dangerous rivalries, causing them to turn on each other, and eventually on him.

The trailer shows Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman taking care of Farrell until things take a malicious turn. Oona Laurence, Angourie Rice, Emma Howard, Addison Riecke co-star. The film marks Coppola’s reunions with Dunst (The Virgin Suicides) and Fanning (Somewhere).

During Cinemacon, the director called the story “intriguing, sexy, fun and dark,” adding “it takes a dark turn you wouldn’t expect.” She also said that she was a big fan of the original, but wanted to make a version “from the woman’s point of view.”

The Beguiled will be released in theaters on June 23.