After competitive bidding, A24 and DirecTV have acquired The Ballad of Lefty Brown, a Western starring Bill Pullman that had its world premiere at SXSW to critical acclaim. The film will be released in an 30-day exclusive window on DirecTV before it goes to its theatrical run via A24. This comes at a time when the industry is in full-tilt discussions on theatrical windows.

The Ballad of Lefty Brown was written, directed and produced by Jared Moshé (Dead Man’s Burden). The cast also includes Jim Caviezel, Kathy Baker, Tommy Flanagan, Diego Josef and Peter Fonda. Both the film and Pullman’s performance was praised after it bowed at SXSW.

The film is about a man determined to avenge the death of his friend. The logline: When famed frontier lawman Eddie Johnson (Fonda) is unexpectedly killed, his longtime sidekick and friend Lefty Brown (Pullman) will stop at nothing to avenge Johnson’s death.

Moshé also produced Corman’s World: Exploits of a Hollywood Rebel as well as Beautiful Losers. Also producing are Edward Parks, Neda Armian, and Dan Burks, with Niraj Bhatia serving as executive producer.

ICM Partners negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

The deal continues DirecTV and A24’s distribution partnership inked in 2013 that has included such titles as Dark Places with Charlize Theron and the Max Minghella-Ellen Page pic Into the Forest.