The-Artery, a visual effects, virtual reality, digital content and experiential brand marketing studio who has worked on the likes of Netflix’s Robert Redford’s thriller The Discovery and Baz Luhrmann’s The Get Down, has hired industry veteran Karin Levinson as its Head of Features and Television Content and expanding operations into Los Angeles.

Levinson will helm the new L.A. office and spearhead new business initiatives across film, TV, advertising, VR and augmented reality. She previously was VP Marketing and Content Development at Eclipse, an entertainment advertising agency. She was also the Director of Marketing and New Business Development at Ant Farm; and EVP at Artemple, where she worked on HBO’s Vinyl, Warner Bros’ Entourage and New Line’s War Dogs.

The-Artery recently produced visual effects for the film Norman starring Richard Gere and Showtime’s hit series Billions. It has also produced visual effects for advertising campaigns promoting Allegra and IZOD, visual effects featured within the television promotion of the Broadway show Anastasia, visual content for the VMA Awards, and created social content for Pepsi.