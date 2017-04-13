E! has ordered a 10-episode second season of its hit original scripted series The Arrangement.

Since its March 5 premiere, The Arrangement is averaging 1.3 million total viewers and 725,000 P18-49 in L+3 and continues to rank as the 2nd biggest scripted cable drama launch with young women (W18-34) for 2017, according to E! and Nielsen stats.

E!

From Universal Cable Productions and Emmy-winning writer/EP Jonathan Abrahams (Mad Men), the series stars Josh Henderson, Christine Evangelista, Lexa Doig and Michael Vartan in a Hollywood love story that brings to life the darker side of fame.

“As E!’s second successful foray into scripted, we are thrilled to see the show resonate with viewers and gain momentum throughout the season. Continuing to fuel our audience’s passion for pop culture and celebrity, ‘The Arrangement’ allows us to reveal a darker side of Hollywood that has never been seen before,” said Adam Stotsky, President, E! Entertainment and Esquire Network. “Alongside our partners at Universal Cable Productions, we’re excited to watch this intriguingly unpredictable story continue to unfold in a second season.”

“’The Arrangement’ has won an audience by providing a guilty pleasure with a dash of topicality,” said Jeff Wachtel, President, Chief Content Officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “Jonathan, Josh, Christine, Michael, Lexa and the rest of the team have created the perfect cocktail of fairytale love story with a dark twist!”



The Arrangement will air its Season 1 finale on May 7 at 10 PM. Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media, Layla Smith and Gregory Lipstone of All3Media America also serve as executive producers.