TNT’s upcoming straight-to-series drama The Alienist, which has been filming in Europe, is making a casting change midstream. Brian Geraghty (The Hurt Locker, Flight) has been tapped to co-star as Teddy Roosevelt, replacing Sean Astin, who originally was cast in the role. “Unfortunately because of scheduling difficulties, Sean Astin will no longer play the role,” TNT said in a statement.

Astin had been filming The Alienist in Budapest while also shooting the second season of Netflix’s Stranger Things in Atlanta, and I hear the back-and-forth proved extremely difficult to navigate.

A co-production of Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T, the psychological thriller drama is set in 1896, when a series of gruesome murders of boy prostitutes has gripped the city. Newly appointed top cop Roosevelt (Geraghty) calls upon Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl), a criminal psychologist — aka alienist — and newspaper illustrator John Moore (Luke Evans) to conduct the investigation in secret. Joining them in the probe is Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning), a headstrong secretary at Police Headquarters. Robert Wisdom, Q’orianka Kilcher, Matt Lintz, Matthew Shear and Douglas Smith co-star.

Brilliant and ambitious yet principled, Roosevelt is a crusading reformist determined to clean up corruption in the police force he now heads. While usually inured to crime in New York, Roosevelt becomes outraged over the fact that children are being murdered in his city and develops a warlike zeal to find the perpetrator.

Jakob Verbruggen directs and exec produces along with Cary Fukunaga, Eric Roth, Hossein Amini and Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin and Rosalie Swedlin. Production is underway in Budapest.

Geraghty is repped by UTA, Management 360 and Loeb & Loeb.

