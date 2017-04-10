Oprah Winfrey is making her way to CBS’ The Talk to sit down and chat with hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Sheryl Underwood for the first time.

Winfrey be the featured guest throughout the entire hour-long show on Monday, April 17 (2:00-3:00 PM, ET/1:00-2:00 PM, PT/CT), where the multi-talented producer, actress and philanthropist will discuss her new HBO film, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, which premieres April 22.

Told through the eyes of Deborah Lacks (Winfrey), the film follows her as she learns about the mother she never knew, Henrietta Lacks, and how the unauthorized harvesting of her mother’s cancerous cells in 1951 led to unprecedented medical breakthroughs that changed the face of medicine forever.

Oprah will also talk about her new role as a special correspondent on CBS’ 60 Minutes and share intimate stories from behind the scenes of her award-winning talk show of 25 years, The Oprah Winfrey Show.