Entertainment marketing outfit Terry Hines & Associates is rebranding its multicultural division as The MRKT, with company veterans Marcos Barron and Bree Bosselmann atop the unit as president and SVP, respectively. They will report to owner/CEO Grant Nemirow.

The company has been behind Hispanic- and African American-focused marketing campaigns for Disney’s Marvel Universe films and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; animated hits including Oscar winner Zootopia and Trolls; Lionsgate’s Instructions Not Included, the No. U.S. Spanish-language release of all time; and TV series including Fox’s Empire, WGN America’s Underground and Disney Channel’s Elena Of Avalor.

The MRKT’s subdivisions now include Más (formerly THAmás), Hispanic-targeted national and regional publicity, promotions, grassroots marketing, and brand/retail partnerships; Rithem, specializing in multicultural strategies/executions for consumer brands; Kroma, targeting Hispanic and African-American online super consumers with creative and social media teams; and Transform (formerly THAurban), African American-targeted national and regional publicity, promotions and grassroots initiatives.

“We’re very proud to unveil our new brand and its subdivisions, which we feel will provide a more comprehensive approach for our clients to reach this ever-changing influential consumer,” said Nemirow. “The landscape of our nation has changed, and is continuing to morph drastically. There is no mainstream any longer, and our multicultural marketing group recognized and met the need to evolve accordingly.”