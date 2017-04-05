EXCLUSIVE: Terrence Howard, who stars as the ruthless patriarch Lucious Lyon on Fox’s mega hit series Empire, has come aboard YA romantic drama Life In A Year, directed by Mitja Okorn for Overbrook Entertainment. Stony Blyden (Hunter Street, Hope Springs Eternal) has landed a supporting role, joining Jaden Smith and Cara Delevingne in the film, which was written Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews.

Howard will play the proud, no-nonsense father to Smith’s character Daryn. Daryn falls for punkish girl Isabelle, who has been diagnosed with cancer and was given a year to live. Daryn sets out to give her a full life in the little time they have. Blyden plays Kiren, the Daryn’s talkative, girl-obsessed, and loyal, who always has a joke ready to lighten the mood.

Marc Bienstock is producing along with Overbrook and production is slated to being this spring.

Howard, an Oscar nominee for his lead role in 2005’s Hustle & Flow, was also recently cast in Michael Carney’s crime thriller Thirty Eight, along with Paula Patton and Mike Epps. He’s repped by CAA.

Blyden is repped by Joseph Le Talent Agency and Marque Entertainment.