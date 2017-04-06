20th Century Fox Film has made a deal to acquire Technoprops, the virtual production company that has had a hand in films from Avatar to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The pact includes a multi-year agreement with company founder Glenn Derry, who will become VP Visual Effects and oversee virtual production efforts at a new division to be knows as The Fox VFX Lab. The plan is to open a virtual production facility in downtown Los Angeles, at which Derry’s team will operate and be headquartered.

Derry will report to John Kilkenny, Fox Film’s president of Visual Effects.

“Technoprops is quite simply the entertainment industry’s top shop in the world of virtual production tools and real-time visualization techniques,” Kilkenny said in the announcement. “From the biggest directorial names in film, to the hottest video game designers, Glenn Derry has collaborated with innumerable major players in the creative community, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him join Fox to run the newly-created Fox VFX Lab.”

Founded in 2010, Technoprops’ focus is virtual production toolsets, facial capture and virtual cameras. Credits include the recent Disney hit The Jungle Book along with most of the Marvel movies, and video games including Call Of Duty: Advance Warfare, Halo 4 and Until Dawn.