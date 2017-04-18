TNT has given a pilot order to Deadlier Than the Male (working title), a drama pilot produced by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Turner’s Studio T.

Written by Harriet Warner (Call the Midwife, Mistresses), Deadlier Than the Male centers on a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past, including a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, a former serial predator desperate to find redemption and a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and their motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.

“Deadlier Than the Male will represent TNT’s exploration into a new style of mystery drama,” said Sarah Aubrey, EVP of original programming for TNT. “Unlike traditional mysteries, it’s not about ‘who done it,’ but why it was done. We love Harriet’s ability to paint visceral portraits of complicated people and put them inside the most satisfying puzzle box of a plot.”

Deadlier Than the Male is executive produced by Warner, Papandrea (Big Little Lies) and Casey Haver of Made Up Stories.

It joins TNT’s current slate of two pilots, which includes Snowpiercer, a futuristic thriller based on the film by Bong Joon Ho and co-produced by Tomorrow Studios and Studio T and The Deep Mad Dark, an atmospheric mystery-thriller about the complexities of female friendship, produced by John Wells Productions and Fabrik Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Television and Studio T.

The network recently opted not to go forward with vampire drama pilot Let the Right One In, while its Tales From the Crypt reboot has been delayed by rights issues. Of TNT’s previous batch of pilot, dramedy Claws went to series.