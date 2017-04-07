It was a strong and steady night for The Big Bang Theory (2.6/11) on Thursday as the CBS science geek comedy once gain topped primetime as slot rival Grey’s Anatomy (1.7/7) took a hit to a series low.

Of course, last night also saw the Big 4 break into their primetime programming in the 9 PM hour as news of the Trump administration’s missile attack on an airfield in Syria went public and later the President addressed the nation. The nearly five-minute specials on ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox obviously stirred up the fast affiliates ratings a bit but we won’t have a clearer sense of just how much until later on this afternoon – when we will update if necessary.

With BBT even with the final numbers of its March 30 show, which rose a tenth from fast affiliates, CBS won Thursday with a 1.4/6 overall rating among adults 18-49 and 6.88 million viewers. The rest of the House of Moonves’ night saw some upward movement with Mom (1.4/6) and Life In Pieces (1.2/5) rising 17% and 9% respectively from last week. The Great Indoors (1.4/6) and the second week of the new season of The Amazing Race (0.9/4) were also the same as their March 29 airings.

Things were not the same at all over on ABC as Grey’s was ailed by a 15% drop in the key demo from last week’s adjusted fast nationals to hit that series low. Interrupted partially by the military action news, D.C. drama Scandal (1.3/5) took a 13% downward demo hit and The Catch (0.7/3) declined 13% too. Being that both Grey’s and Scandal commonly see adjustments, up and down, week-in and week-out, expect to see some movement here.

There was a bit of movement in the downward to the tune of a tenth each for the CW’s Supernatural (0.5/2) and Riverdale (0.3/1) last night. Fox’s Masterchef Junior (0.9/4) also took a similar decline while Kicking and Screaming (0.6/2) did little of either and stayed the same as its March 29 show.

Powerless (0.6/2) was the same as last week’s fast affiliates for NBC too but up 20% from the adjusted final numbers as Superstore (0.8/4) and newbie spinoff The Blacklist: Redemption (0.6/2) hit seasons low. The comedy and the drama were down 27% and 25% in the key demo from their last originals. On a more positive note for the Comcast-owned net, 9 PM’s Chicago Med (1.0/4) rose 11% from last week.