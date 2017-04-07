Broadcast networks and their cable news partners broke in to primetime programming in the East tonight to report that two U.S. warships in the Mediterranean Sea have launched 50 to 60 Tomahawk cruise missiles against a government-controlled airbase in Syria. President Donald Trump made a brief taped address about the situation. Watch it here and read the transcript below:

Pres. Trump: "Tonight, I ordered a targeted military strike on airfield in Syria" https://t.co/AywjvzUXNf — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 7, 2017

U.S. officials believe Shayrat Airfield in Homs province was used to launch airstrikes that dropped chemical weapons against civilians on Monday. At least 100 people were killed in the gas attack including dozens of children. Officials said the U.S. missiles tonight targeted the airfield’s runway, aircraft and fuel points.

TV news outlets gathered panels of military experts and Washington pundits to discuss the strike, Trump’s response and what’s next. “This is the start,” retired Air Force Lt. Col. Rick Fransona told Anderson Cooper on CNN. “If this doesn’t do it, if the Syrians don’t get the message, then we ramp it up to the next airbase. But … do we want to go down that road? Are we doing a military action, or are we starting a war?”

ABC broke in while an episode of Scandal was airing in the Eastern time zone, NBC cut in on Chicago Med, and CBS was airing Life in Pieces.

Here is the text of Trump’s address tonight, per the White House Press Office: