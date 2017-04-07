Syfy has made its summer plans. The NBCUniversal-owned cable net said today that its new grindhouse car-race series Blood Drive will get the green flag at 10 pm Wednesday, June 14, and it also unveil premiere dates for Sharknado 5 -and a numbers of returning series including Dark Matter and Killjoys..

Psych alum James Roday will direct two episodes of Blood Drive, which is set in a near-apocalyptic future and follows Arthur Bailey (Alan Ritchson), the last good cop in Los Angeles, who is forced to join a twisted cross-country death race. his only hope of survival is Grace (Christina Ochoa), a dangerous femme fatale with a need for speed. One other little thing: The cars run on human blood.

The working-titled Sharknado 5 will rain down upon the unlucky on Sunday, August 6. This time, the fish-out-of-water storms escalate into a global shark takeover. It’s up to chainsaw-packing hero Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) and partner in crime April Wexler (Tara Reid) to save the world. Won’t these people ever learn?

Along with the Season 3 premieres of Dark Matter and Killjoys, other Syfy series returning in the summer are Wynonna Earp (Season 2) and Face Off (Cycle 12). The network also will air Live from Comic-Con in July for a second consecutive year.

The net also reminded of the previously announced May 21 premiere for Season 3 of 12 Monkeys.

Here is Syfy’s summer slate, with description provided by the network:

SERIES PREMIERE

BLOOD DRIVE – Series premieres Wednesday, June 14 at 10/9c

Get uncomfortable…! In the tradition of classic grindhouse movies, Blood Drive is a new series soaked in high-octane chaos and just barely approved for television. After Los Angeles’ last good cop (Alan Ritchson) is forced to join a twisted cross-country death race, his only hope of survival is a dangerous femme fatale who has the need for speed (Christina Ochoa). Oh, and forget gasoline… these cars run on human blood! The series is from Universal Cable Productions and executive producers John Hlavin (“Underworld Awakening”), David Straiton (“Bates Motel”) and Frederik Malmberg (“Let Me In”), along with producer Mark Wheeler (“Becoming”). James Roland (“Weeds”) created the project and is a co-executive producer on the series.

MOVIES AND LIVE EVENTS (in order of airdate)

LIVE FROM COMIC-CON – Coverage runs Thursday, July 20 – Saturday, July 22 at 11/10c

For the second year in a row, Syfy telecasts live from the heart of San Diego Comic-Con. Bringing the hottest party of the summer to the fans, with direct access to the biggest stars, breaking news, insider party coverage, exclusive content and sneak peeks of the most anticipated films and TV series, each night will bring you the news you need to know from the ‘Con.

SHARKNADO 5 (Working Title) – Premieres Sunday, August 6 at 8/7c

The pop culture phenomenon Sharknado blows into town this summer… and this time, the shark-infested storms pick up wind as the world braces for the inevitable – a global shark takeover. Will our chainsaw-wielding hero Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) and partner in crime April Wexler (Tara Reid) save the world from this jaw snapping-nado…again?

RETURNING SERIES (in order of airdate)

. Prodigy PIctures/Syfy

DARK MATTER – Season 3 premieres two episodes back-to-back Friday, June 9 at 8/7c (then single episodes air weekly on Fridays at 9/8c)

Based on the graphic novel created by Joseph Mallozzi and Paul Mullie, Dark Matter centers on an intergalactic crew who awaken on a derelict spaceship with no memories of who they are or how they got there. After the EOS 7 space station is destroyed, the survivors fight to stay alive and find the rest of their crew.

WYNONNA EARP – Season 2 premieres Friday, June 9 at 10/9c

Based on the IDW Publishing comic book created by Beau Smith, Wynonna Earp follows the life of famous lawman Wyatt Earp’s demon-fighting great-great-granddaughter Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano), who inherited Wyatt’s mythic abilities. In Season 2, Wynonna and the gang must face a whole new level of evil when more paranormal beings enter the Ghost Triangle.

Syfy

FACE OFF – Season 12 premieres Tuesday, June 13 at 9/8c

The award-winning competition series Face Off features innovative artists competing for a grand prize and top honor of being Hollywood’s next great special effects make-up artist. McKenzie Westmore, a member of a multigenerational family dynasty whose name is synonymous with the make-up effects field, returns to host.

KILLJOYS – Season 3 premieres June 30 at 8/7c

After sustaining serious personal losses, our trio of interplanetary bounty hunters must come together and prepare themselves for what lies ahead. Tension and tragedy loom over the J Star System as they struggle to assemble an army and prepare for battle.