MTV finally has made a decision on its well received dark comedy Sweet/Vicious, opting not to renew the freshman series for a second season. The decision comes three months after MTV canceled the other two comedy series that debuted in 2016, Loosely Exactly Nicole and Mary + Jane, as the network is putting a stronger emphasis on unscripted and live programming.

All three shows had been developed and picked up before Chris McCarthy took over the network in late October as president of MTV, VH1 and Logo.

Neither show has done particularly well in the ratings, though Mary + Jane (368,000 viewers in Live+same day) has been the strongest, on par with Scream, which has been renewed, and recently departed Faking It. Loosely Exactly Nicole‘s L+SD viewer tally was at 198,000 viewers, followed by Sweet/Vicious‘ 180,000 as the lowest rated scripted series on the network.

But Sweet/Vicious — about two female students who become vigilantes at night seeking revenge on campus rapists — has been well received by critics and has created buzz with its timely topic.

“We love the characters and how the show relates to modern feminism,” McCarthy told Deadline in February. “Its numbers were disappointing but the sentiment for the show has been nothing but fantastic.”

That sentiment is echoed in the statement released by a MTV spokesperson today on Sweet/Vicious‘ cancelation.

“MTV has decided to not move forward with a second season of Sweet/Vicious,” it says. “We are extremely proud of this critically acclaimed series and are deeply disappointed such an impactful show did not find a larger audience. Sweet/Vicious was a show we loved from the start, with empowering female leads and a message we believe in. We are grateful the series started a much needed dialogue around sexual assault, and thank the talented Jennifer Robinson, Amanda Lasher, Stacey Sher and the stellar cast, writers and producers for creating such a timely and thought provoking series.”

Co-creator Robinson delivered the news in a heartfelt letter to the show’s fans.

I write this with a heavy heart. But we continue to love you, believe you and stand with you. Thank you for being a #SweetVicious fan. pic.twitter.com/uiMj4nnYD0 — Eliza Bennett (@ElizaBennett) April 28, 2017

