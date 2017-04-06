EXCLUSIVE: Suzanne Blech, the former president of Screen Media Films, has launched movie and TV company Go Nellie Productions. For her first project, the company has acquired rights to a pair of books on suffrage movement icon Victoria Woodhull with plans to turn her story into a 10-episode drama series.

Woodhull was the first woman to run for U.S. President when she was the candidate of the Equal Rights Party in 1872; Frederick Douglas was her running mate. The series will be based on two volumes of Neal H. Katz books Outrageous: The Victoria Woodhull Saga, which chronicles the life of Woodhull and her sister Tennessee Claflin, who was the first woman to be invited to address Congress on the issue of women’s right to vote and the first woman to own a publishing house and newspaper, Woodhull & Claflin’s Weekly. They also were the first women to own and operate a New York brokerage house.

Woodhull is also the basis for an Amazon movie project starring Oscar winner Brie Larson and penned by Ben Kopit.

“I am excited to launch Go Nellie Production with the acquisition of these two novels,” said Blech. “The Victoria Woodhull story is deserving of the long form episodic format, there is just so much material. I envision a historical drama akin to The Crown and Mercy Street. The landscape of original content is wide open and I look forward to bring stories that inform, enlighten and entertain to the public.”

Blech will be taking meetings at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival. The industry veteran had worked at Live Entertainemnt, Warner Bros, WEA, Turner, New Line and USA Films before becoming Screen Media president in 2012 shepherding films including the Maggie Gyllenhaal-starrer Sherrybaby and The Mission starring Benjamin Bratt.