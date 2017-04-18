Lionsgate has hired veteran distribution exec Susan Hummel to the newly-created position of Executive Vice President and Managing Director of its Canadian distribution operation.

Hummel will be responsible for establishing the company’s first distribution office in Toronto, which she will manage and lead and her hire marks a significant first step towards the company’s expansion in Canada.

“Susan is an experienced and entrepreneurial distribution executive with deep knowledge of the Canadian television landscape who launched MGM and FremantleMedia’s offices in the territory,” said Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television and Digital Distribution Jim Packer. “She is the perfect executive to lead the charge at our new office as we continue to maximize licensing opportunities for our expanding Lionsgate and Starz film and television portfolio as well as expand our unscripted television presence in this key territory.”

Prior to joining Lionsgate, Hummel was Senior Vice President of Distribution and Sales for FremantleMedia Internationa, where she headed its first distribution office in Canada and managed key deals for the company’s titles, including America’s Got Talent, Match Game, Deutschland ’83 and Family Feud, which is co-produced by Lionsgate’s subsidiary Debmar-Mercury.

Before that, she worked at MGM for a number of years where she also led its Canadian office and developed and executed sales strategies for the Canadian market across all platforms, including video-on-demand, electronic sell-through, subscription-video-on-demand, pay and cable television, as well as U.S. basic cable television. She also had stints at Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and Twentieth Century Fox Studios.