Fox’s Empire (6.595M viewers, 2.3 demo rating) won Wednesday night in the demo, inching up 0.1 in the demo from the previous week’s series low, airing at 9 PM against repeats of ABC comedies as well as NBC’s two-hour Law & Order: SVU (4.150M, 0.8).

Empire self started off of Fox’s 8 PM’s Shots Fired, which clocked a new low 0.9 demo rating and 3.603M viewers.

CBS’ 8 PM Survivor (8.214M, 1.7) was the night’s most watched broadcast program, and also took the timeslot in its hour with a steady 1.7, as it has clocked every week this cycle save one when it inched up to a 1.8.

ABC’s Designated Survivor (5.33M, 1.1) won the 10 PM hour in the demo, despite matching its lowest rating to date. That said, Designated Survivor built on its lead-in and, coming out of the net’s repeat comedy block, grew from previous week’s 5.2M in viewers. ABC has noted Designated Survivor is the season’s biggest broadcast gainer, on a percentage basis, in the demo and in overall audience with L+3 and L+7 stats.

NBC’s night of repeat dramas also included 10 PM’s Chicago P.D. (3.952M, 0.8),\ which trailed Empire and CBS’s Criminal Minds; Beyond Borders ( 5.421M, 0.9).

CW’s Arrow rerun clocked 890K Live + Same Day viewers at 8, with a 0.2 demo rating, after which, at 9 PM, a Whose Line Is It Anyway encore posted 739K viewers and 0.2 demo rating.

NBC’s NBA preemption in Portland may result in downward adjusting when final Nielsen stats show up; ditto ABC with a baseball preemption in Chicago.