With a two-hour Survivor (1.7/7) and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (0.8/3), CBS was the only network among the Big 4 to run a full schedule of originals last night. As TNT had a full night of NBA Playoffs on cable with back-to-back games, NBC was all encores and ABC and FOX had a mixed bag of new and old. Outside of the big boys, the CW was also in full repeat mode on Wednesday.

Which is why, with no Empire to contend with from Fox, the House of Moonves easily took the night with a 1.4/5 rating and 6.82 million viewers.

For the “There’s A New Sheriff In Town” episodes of the long running Jeff Probst hosted reality show, there were changes on-screen. However, among adults 18-49 last night’s Survivor was exactly the same as last week’s Survivor. Viewershipwise, Survivor dipped 6% to 7.84 million from the set of eyeballs its one-hour April 12 show attracted.

The only competition that Survivor had in the 8 PM slot was FOX’s Shots Fired (0.8/3), which was down a tenth from its April 12 show. Otherwise, CBS saw its Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders matching its 10 PM airing of last week.

Over on ABC, it was a comedy flashback for most of primetime with The Goldbergs, Speechless, Modern Family and black-ish encores. The Disney-owned net’s only original of the night was Designated Survivor (1.0/4). The Kiefer Sutherland led political drama is down 9% from its April 12 fast affiliates bit up 11% from the adjusted final numbers of last week.