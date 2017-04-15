Jeff Varner, the Survivor contestant who got booted by his tribemates after outing competitor Zeke Smith as a transgender man, has been kicked out again: Varner says he was fired from his real estate job this week.

In an interview with his local newspaper, Greensboro N.C.’s News & Record, Varner says he lost his job as an agent at the North Carolina realty firm Allen Tate Thursday. Varner says he was informed by the company that he was “in the middle of a news story that we don’t want anything to do with.”

Earlier this week, CBS said it had respect “for how Jeff Varner has expressed remorse for his mistake, both in the episode and in his subsequent dialogue with the media.”