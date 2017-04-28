Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green, who have served as writers/executive producers on NBC’s single-camera series Superstore since the beginning, have signed an overall deal with the studio behind the workplace comedy. Under the two-year pact, they will continue as executive producers on Superstore, working alongside creator/executive producer Justin Spitzer, while also developing new projects for Uni TV. Superstore, NBC’s strongest half-hour series, has been renewed for a third season.

“Gabe and Jonathan have been hugely instrumental in the success of Superstore, and we love the heart and comedy they bring to this great show,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, President, Universal Television. “We’re so pleased to have Jonathan and Gabe continue as key players on our Universal Television team.”

Miller and Green, who met in a college improv class and started writing scripts soon thereafter, spent three seasons as writers on CBS’ The Late Show with David Letterman before segueing to primetime comedy series. They served as co-executive producers on the hit NBC/Uni TV single-camera workplace comedy The Office and on Uni TV/Hulu’s The Mindy Project.

The duo, whose writing-producing credits also include Fox’s The Cleveland Show, is repped by UTA and attorney Joel McKuin.