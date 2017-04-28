Lotus Entertainment and Paperchase Films, with financier and Executive Producer Marco Vicini, will team to produce Superman Vs The KKK, a film adaptation of Rick Bowers’ 2012 YA non-fiction book.

Bowers’ book (full title: Superman Versus The Ku Klux Klan: The True Story of How the Iconic Superhero Battled the Men of Hate) chronicled the creation of a real-life 1946 radio drama in which Superman took on a Ku Klux Klan-like group. The book will be adapted for the screen by Katherine Lindberg.

Newly-installed Lotus Producer Marc Rosen and PaperChase’s C.E.O Dillon Jordan put the deal together, along with Lotus’ VP of Acquisitions Daniel Brandt.

“The themes of this true story fall right in line with the type of stories that inspired me to want to make movies in the first place,” said Lotus Entertainment Co-Chairman Bill Johnson. “We’re delighted to be partnering with PaperChase and are looking forward to a successful and enjoyable collaboration on this film with hopefully more to come in the future.”

The team describes the movie plot as chronicling a former Klan member who goes undercover in Atlanta in 1946 and works with the Anti-Defamation League and the producer of the Superman radio show. “Fighting the forces of evil with brain over brawn, artists taking down bullies, and the power of a good piece of content, it’s a real case of truth being cooler than fiction,” said producer Marc Rosen.

Said PaperChase’s Dillon Jordan, “It’s both rare and vital to have the opportunity to align with a company like Lotus, where the creative vision matches the raw determination to bring exciting, commercially viable content to the marketplace. When presented with Superman Vs The KKK, we immediately knew we were working with a group who understand the importance of delivering profound and impactful cinematic experiences that resonate with audiences around the world.”

Producer Marco Vicini said, “The story behind Superman Vs the KKK really struck a chord with me. Right away I knew I wanted to relive it by being a part of the nonviolent resistance against oppression. It is a great honor to be able to embark on such a relevant and meaningful project with such a devoted and highly experienced team of like-minded individuals.”

Paperchase, Vicini, and Lotus will finance and sell the film. Author Bowers is represented by Talcott Notch Literary Agency’s Paula Munier in New York.