It’s official. Cat Grant (aka Calista Flockhart) is returning for Supergirl‘s Season 2 two-episode finale, set to air May 15 and May 22.

The CW is keeping mum re details surrounding her return, but confirmed she will be back for the final two episodes.

There’s been much speculation about when Flockhart might return. A regular in Season 1, the Ally McBeal alumna took on a lesser role as a recurring guest star for Season 2 in the wake of the show moving production from Los Angeles to Vancouver.

Cat (Flockhart) was last seen in the second episode of Season 2, titled “The Last Children of Krypton.” At the end of that episode, Cat decided it was time for her to move on. She had dominated the media world, but felt stagnant and took a leave of absence from CatCo Worldwide Media to conquer new worlds. Before she left, Cat promoted James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) to take over while she was away.

Flockhart has been very specific in her acting choices, only taking jobs that are based in Los Angeles where her family lives. That led to her casting in Supergirl, which was to film in Los Angeles. That obviously changed, with the move from CBS to the CW at the end of Season 1, and WBTV’s decision to move production to Vancouver where all other Greg Berlanti CW superhero series are shot.

Supergirl was one of seven CW series to get an early renewal, and will be back for Season 3.