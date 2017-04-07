SundanceTV will begin airing first-season episodes of Amazon’s Transparent late this summer. Jill Soloway’s groundbreaking Emmy-nominated, Golden Globe-winning series starring Jeffrey Tambor premiered on the streaming service in 2014.

AMC Networks made the announcement tonight at its first cross-channel upfront in New York, with presentations from AMC, WE tv, SundanceTV, IFC and BBC America. Charlie Collier, President & General Manager of AMC and SundanceTV, said Sundance would be the “exclusive home” for Transparent on linear TV.

No premiere date was announced, but a late-summer target is expected.

Tonight’s presentation to ad buyers included clips from across the AMC Network universe, including AMC’s The Walking Dead and Preacher, IFC’s new Brockmire with Hank Azaria, a brief clip of BBC America’s upcoming Blue Planet 2, WE tv’s Mama June: From Not to Hot, Sundance’s Top of the Lake: China Girl with Nicole Kidman, among other programs.

In addition to the clips, ratings stats and “content with intent” speeches, tonight’s four-hour upfront dinner event featured stars of the shows visiting the tables, breaking bread with ad buyers and press. Azaria, Brockmire‘s Amanda Peet, Walking Dead alum Emily Kinney and Giancarlo Esposito and Jonathan Banks of Better Call Saul were among the good-natured talent making the rounds.

No clips were shown of much anticipated upcoming AMC Network series The Spy Who Came in From the Cold and The Terror.