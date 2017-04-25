Sundance Film Festival: London has announced the full program for its upcoming edition in June and has set Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara starrer A Ghost Story, directed by David Lowery, to close the event.

The fest, which will take place in London’s Picturehouse Central cinema from June 1-4, will present 14 feature films direct from this year’s Sundance Film Festival in Park City including the UK premiere of Lowery’s critically acclaimed film and the previously announced international premiere of Miguel Arteta’s Beatriz at Dinner with Salma Hayek, the latter of which will open the festival.

Additional titles screening during the four-day event include: the international premiere of Kumail Nanjiani’s The Big Sick, which Amazon scooped up for a cool $12M in Park City in January; Jeff Orlowski’s doc Chasing Coral, which won the U.S. Documentary Audience Award; U.S. Dramatic Audience Award winner Crown Heights, written and directed by Matt Ruskin; U.S. Grand Jury Prize Documentary winner Dina; Bryan Fogel’s Icarus, which nabbed the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award; and Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize winner Marjorie Prime.

There will also be an international premiere for Marianna Palka’s Bitch; UK premieres for Woody Harrelson starrer Wilson and Dave Bautista starrer Bushwick; and European premieres for The Incredible Jessica James and Walking Out. Additionally, for the first time this year, the festival will feature a surprise film.

Continuing the focus of the four previous London editions on presenting new work by emerging established independent filmmakers, the 2017 festival will also include a short film program with 15 shorts, including a new strand dedicated to new UK shorts. The fest will also introduce an Audience Favorite Award for 2017, giving festivalgoers a chance to vote for their favorite features.

There will be three panel events: the Independent Film Trumps Reality panel, which will examine indie filmmaking in the current political climate; On Collaboration: Documentary Practices and Process, which will explore themes of diversity and accessibility; and the Art vs. Stepping Stone short filmmaker panel. Lowery will also participate in an “In Conversation” panel.

“As we head into our fifth festival in London, we remain committed to introducing new American independent films to audiences around the world,” said Redford. “Our success in the UK is a reflection of the enormous creativity of independent artists and stories they tell, as well as the curious and adventurous audiences who have made us feel right at home in the heart of London.”