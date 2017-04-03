Studiocanal has sold political thriller Baron Noir to the new U.S. SVOD platform Walter Presents, a joint venture between Channel 4 and Global Series Network.

The 8×60 suspenseful drama from creators and writers Eric Benzekri and Jean-Baptiste Delafon (Maison Close) is directed by Ziad Doueiri and produced by Kwai with the participation of Canal+. The second season, a Canal+ Creation Originale series, is currently in development and has been acquired by Sony Entertainment Television for Germany, where it will launch April 6, and SBS and Amazon Prime for Australia and the UK respectively.

Story follows French politician Philippe Rickwaert (Kad Merad) and his thirst for revenge against his political enemies. His career is in shambles after he is sacrificed by the presidential candidate from the Left, Francis Laugier (Niels Arestrup), in order to save his election. Step by step, Philippe plots against him and forges an alliance with his closest advisor while also cultivating friendships across social stratas from the police to the criminal underworld.

Walter Presents, which is geared towards showcasing foreign-language drama from around the world, was founded by Jason Thorp, Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino.

“We are proud to have acquired our first series from Canal+ prestigious slate,” said Iuzzolino. “Baron Noir is a gripping, gritty, down and dirty rollercoaster thriller. Scheming, back-stabbing and deceitful, Philippe will stop at nothing to wreak his revenge. Quite simply, when it comes to political dramas, the French do it best.”

Katrina Neylon, EVP Sales and Marketing at Studiocanal said: “Politics is a global hot topic right now and Baron Noir delves deep into the dark side of power and ambition with an engaging storyline that is addictive for viewers.”