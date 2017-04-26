Nina Sosanya (David Brent: Life on the Road, Love Actually), Katherine Kelly (The Night Manager, Happy Valley) and Trevor Eve (Death of a Farmer, Troy) round out the Season 5 cast of Cinemax and Sky’s reboot of Strike Back.

They join previously announced new series stars Warren Brown as “Mac” McAllister, Daniel MacPherson as Samuel Wyatt, Roxanne McKee as Natalie Reynolds and Alin Sumarwata as Gracie Novin. Filming has begun on the new season — its sixth overall and fifth on Cinemax – on location in Jordan and Hungary.

In the new Season 5, written by Jack Lothian, disavowed and disbanded, the Section program is restored in order to track down a notorious terrorist following a brutal prison break. Tasked with covert military intelligence and high-risk operations, the resurrected unit embarks on a lethal manhunt that will uncover a vast web of interconnected criminal activity. As the team journeys across the Middle East and Europe, they uncover a deadly conspiracy that threatens to overwhelm them all and change the face of modern warfare forever.

Sosanya will play Adeena Donovan, Kelly is Jane Lowry and Eve will portray Morgan Ives.

Strike Back’s confidential consultants, who work in the field of counterterrorism, will also return for the new season. They provide insight into the highly secretive world of “Black Ops”, and also train the cast in battle tactics, weaponry and combat, as the lead actors do the majority of their own stunts.

Strike Back is executive produced by Cameron Roach for Sky and Andy Harries for Left Bank Pictures along with Sharon Hughff. Also returning for season five are director/executive producer Michael Bassett and showrunner/writer Jack Lothian, who also executive produces.