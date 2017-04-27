The seventh annual Streamy Awards recognizing the year’s best in online videos and their creators will roll out live on Twitter on September 26 from the Beverly Hilton. It will mark the first awards show to stream live on the platform, which has been making video a bigger part of its mix.

Last year’s Streamys scored 750,000 views in a YouTube live stream.

The awards, from Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter, are also doing a bit of a revamp this year, adding Comedy Series and Drama Series and removing gender distinction from the performance categories. Organizers are also adding Branded and Social Good categories. Awards will be handed out in 47 categories overall.

Submissions and fan nominations are now open through June 9, with noms announced later this summer. Continuing Streamys tradition, the entrant in each select category with the most fan nominations will automatically become a nominee. Two Audience Choice Awards — Creator of the Year and Show of the Year — will be determined by fan vote.