ABC has set its summer schedule, with premiere dates for its new thriller drama series Somewhere Between, Shondaland’s Still Star-Crossed, and documentary The Story Of Diana, as well as two more reboots of classic game shows, The Gong Show, produced by Will Arnett, and Battle of the Network Stars.

As previously announced, new comedy series Downward Dog kicks it off with a series premiere preview on Wednesday, May 17 at 9:31 PM, before moving to its regular Tuesday slot at 8 PM on May 23. Still Star-Crossed, the new period drama from Shondaland, premieres Monday, May 29 at 10:01 PM. The soapy Romeo & Juliet sequel will get a strong female lead-in from The Bachelorette. The series premiere of suspense thriller drama series Somewhere Between is slotted for Monday, July 24 at 10:01 PM.

New alternative series, The Gong Show revival premieres Thursday, June 22 at 10 PM, following the two-hour series premiere of new music competition series Boy Band at 8 PM. Boy Band then moves to its regular Thursday time slot on June 29, at 8 PM. It’s followed by the series premiere of Battle of the Network Stars at 9 PM. There is no cast announced yet for the show, which is not likely to land current stars on competing networks.

Celebrity Family Feud kicks off its third season on Sunday, June 11 at 8 PM, followed by the series premiere of Steve Harvey’s FUNDERDOME at 9 PM, and the Season 2 premiere of $100,000 Pyramid at 10 PM.

The Story of Diana documentary airs over two nights in August, on the 20th anniversary of her death. The Story of Diana: Part One premieres at 9 PM August 9; followed by Part Two at 9 PM August 10.

Premiere dates also are set Bachelor in Paradise and music specials Billboard Music Awards,”CMA Fest 2017 and ESPN’s The 2017 ESPYS.

These shows join previously announced The Bachelorette, premiering Monday, May 22, and movie event Dirty Dancing, airing Wednesday, May 24.

Below are ABC’s summer premiere dates (all times listed are EDT):

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

9:31-10:00 p.m. “Downward Dog” (Sneak Preview)

SUNDAY, MAY 21

8:00-11:00 p.m. “Billboard Music Awards”

MONDAY, MAY 22

9:00-11:00 p.m. “The Bachelorette” (Season 13 Premiere)

TUESDAY, MAY 23

8:00-8:30 p.m. “Downward Dog” (Time-Period Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

8:00-11:00 p.m. “Dirty Dancing” (Three-Hour Movie Event)

MONDAY, MAY 29

10:01-11:00 p.m. “Still Star-Crossed” (Series Premiere)

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Family Feud” (Season 3 Premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Steve Harvey’s FUNDERDOME” (Series Premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “$100,000 Pyramid” (Season 2 Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

10:00-11:00 p.m. “To Tell the Truth”

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Boy Band” (Two-Hour Series Premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Gong Show” (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Boy Band”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Battle of the Network Stars” (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

8:00-11:00 p.m. “The 2017 ESPYS”

MONDAY, JULY 24

10:01-11:00 p.m. “Somewhere Between” (Series Premiere)

MONDAY, JULY 31

8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All”

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1

8:00-11:00 p.m. “CMA Fest 2017”

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Bachelor in Paradise” (Season 4 Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9

9:00-11:00 p.m. “The Story of Diana: Part One”

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10

9:00-11:00 p.m. “The Story of Diana: Part Two”

MONDAY, AUGUST 14

8:00-10:01 p.m. “Bachelor in Paradise” (Time Period Premiere)