Steve Harvey’s new daytime talk show Steve has been slotted for premiere on Tuesday, September 5, with Shane Farley boarding as executive producer. The nationally syndicated show has been cleared in over 95% of the U.S. and will air on NBC Owned Television Stations along with leading station groups across the country.

It was announced last November that Harvey’s The Steve Harvey Show was ending after five seasons, but he would remain a daytime fixture with a new talker to launch in September out of Los Angeles. The new show will tape on a new set at the Universal lot, and as previously reported, will be more celebrity-driven with more celebrity interviews, along with Harvey’s trademark comedy.

Harvey is co-producing with IMG.

Farley has created, managed, overseen and consulted original television content on top-rated programs including NBC’s The Voice and VH1’s Big Morning Buzz. He has earned four Best Show Daytime Emmy Awards for his work on The Rosie O’Donnell Show, Rachael Ray and The Wayne Brady Show.

Farley will be working alongside fellow executive producers Gerald Washington (Steve Harvey, Family Feud, Celebrity Family Feud, Little Big Shots), and IMG’s Mark Shapiro and Mike Antinoro.

“As I embark on this new adventure, I’m excited to explore everything Los Angeles has to offer for this new show,” said Harvey. “Steve is going to be different than my current daytime show. The new location will allow me to welcome more celebrity guests and more importantly let me do what I enjoy doing best, being funny!’