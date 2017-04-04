Stephen Colbert’s Late Show this afternoon announced Thursday and Friday’s repeat episodes won’t be repeats so much as “experiments.” The two “hybrid” episodes will combine new material with “encore” material.

The episodes will feature new cold opens and Colbert monologues, as well as some new guest interviews. They will be combined with repeat guest interviews. Before this announcement, Late Show had been scheduled to air repeats on Thursday and Friday. The experiment speaks to the popularity of Colbert’s show openings and the challenges of repeating topical humor.

The two episodes will be coded as breakouts for ratings purposes.

Thursday’s episodes will feature second chances to see, on TV, Colbert’s March interviews with Jessica Lange, Bassem Youssef, Judy Gold. Friday’s episode will feature a new interview with Mandy Patinkin and Zosia Mamet, as well as a repeat interview with Jerrod Carmichael.

That’s the good news. The bad news: on Thursday and Friday, the episodes aren’t expected to start until 11:50 PM ET/PT, due to Masters Highlight Show.

This marks the second time Late Show tinkered with the whole repeat/originals thing. The week of March 20, original episodes aired on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but they had been taped the previous week That week, Late Show clocked its 8th consecutive weekly total-viewer win.