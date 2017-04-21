Stephen Colbert hate-tasted Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino on Friday’s Late Show. “It’s called Unicorn Frappuccino because ‘Sugary Affront to God’ was taken,” he explained.

“I have no idea how many unicorns they’re grinding up for these things, but I’m guessing PETA is furious,” he reported.

Starbucks has acknowledged the limited-time girlie-drink offer is an attempt to take over social media with a drink “made to be Instagrammed.”

Colbert’s staff handed him one and he took a sip, after describing the color as “tumor.”

“Oh. I wish I was dead,” he said after his first gulp. “It tastes like I French-kissed Tinkerbell.

“That’s not weird,” Colbert added hastily, after realizing it was weird. “She’s an adult, she’s just very small.”

That did not seem to make it better.

“Take this away before I say something else incriminating,” he said, handing it to a staffer.