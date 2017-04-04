CBS this morning crowed that Stephen Colbert’s Late Show logged its ninth consecutive late-night win in total viewers, topping NBC’s Tonight Show by 400K viewers last week – it’s biggest advantage since Colbert made his CBS late-night debut in September 2015.

Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon had aired a repeat on Friday night, which is not typical – and, of course, not CBS’s responsibility.

Fallon continued to dominate in the key 18-49 demo, 22% ahead of Colbert (0.62 vs 0.51, respectively).

CBS also boasted that Late Show finished first in the 25-54 demographic for the first time ever.

NBC

NBC begs to differ.

CBS says that in the age bracket, Late Show averaged a 0.8/4, which is up 33% from a year ago and same as Today’s 0.8/4.

NBC says this is a good illustration as to why going to two decimal places in late night can be a good idea, what with Tonight Show clocking a 0.85 and Late Show a 0.76, giving the NBC a 12% edge.

CBS says it always reported ratings out to one digit which puts both programs at a 0.8. NBC says it reports ratings out two digits.

Let’s look at actuals, shall we?

Colbert logged 913K viewers between the ages of 25 and 54 years old for the week. Fallon clocked 1.021M viewers aged 25-54 years, according to Nielsen.