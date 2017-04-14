Stephen Colbert’s timing is, as usual, perfect: Good Friday brings news that The Late Show host’s Midnight Confessions comedy bit will get a book treatment. “Midnight Confessions” will be published by Simon and Schuster, a division of CBS, on September 5.

The regular Late Show segment – watch a “best of” clip above – features Colbert behind the screen of a confessional, making mea culpas for such sins as “I take hotel shampoo bottles…when I’m not staying at a hotel” and “I tell people I don’t believe in casual sex, but the truth is I sometimes don’t wear a tie.”

Simon and Schuster says the book version will include Colbert’s favorite confessions along with some audience submissions. Print and audio versions will be released.