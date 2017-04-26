On Tuesday night, Stephen Colbert introduced his Late Show viewers to The Bold And The Babbling, the hottest new soap opera starring press secretary Sean Spicer. After Donald Trump compared Spicer’s ratings to a daytime drama, Colbert reimagined Spicer in a hilarious new CBS daytime drama.

The clip begins with a voiceover saying, “In response to whether he would fire Sean Spicer, President Trump likened him to a daytime soap opera, noting proudly that his press secretary attracted nearly as many viewers.” The episode begins with Spicer calling on a female reporter and then flashes to scenes of an actress revealing surprising news to the press secretary.

“I’m pregnant,” she says in tears.

“That’s the silliest thing I’ve ever heard,” Spicer quickly replies.

“I’m sorry. I’m so, so sorry that I put you through this,” the actress from the same scene says. Spicer then gives a menacing – and confused look – and then tells her, “This was irresponsible and reckless and at some point April, you’re gonna have to take no for an answer.”

Check out The Bold And The Babbling in the video above.