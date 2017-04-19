On the day taxes were due, Stephen Colbert demanded, as had President Donald Trump, to know who was behind those April 15 marches in which thousands of people called for Trump to release his taxes.

“Who paid for the rallies? I mean, they were authentic, and drew people of all ages – so we know it wasn’t Pepsi,” Colbert guessed.

Not many people had time to worry about taxes, when we’re about to go to war with North Korea. The U.S. sent Veep Mike Pence to the DMZ, who has his work cut out for him, what with a North Korean UN rep warning “thermonuclear war could break out at any moment.”

“This show pre-tapes, so if you’re watching at home right now: We made it!” Colbert grinned, noting this time it isn’t North Korea with the erratic, trigger happy leader. According to one Russian official, Trump is more impulsive and unpredictable than Kim Jong-Un.

“Well then Russia, you should have thought of that BEFORE you elected him!” Colbert scolded.

Trump prides himself on giving dismissive nicknames to opponents, but Colbert noted he has repeatedly called North Korea’s leader “this gentleman” in interviews. The late-night host thinks when Trump does so, it’s because he cannot remember Kim Jong-un’s name.