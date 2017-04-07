Stephen Colbert opened Late Show Thursday night speaking of Don Rickles.

“Before we get started, I just want to take a second to say that, as you may or may not know, the great comedian Don Rickles died today at the age of 90. While I didn’t’ know Don Rickles, I did have the incredible honor to meet him once back stage at the Emmys. We were both up for Best Host of a variety show. The better one of us won,” Colbert joked.

When he went backstage to congratulate Rickles on his win, Colbert said Rickles hugged him “and told me I was ‘good’. And I felt like a made man. Because we all should have his career and be who he was….married to his wife, I don’t know, 120 years? Something like that. So, God bless you Don Rickles and thank you.”