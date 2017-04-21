Stephen Colbert wasn’t about to let go of the Booting Bill O’Reilly story on Thursday’s Late Show.

“I need a little something to hold me together,” Colbert began. “I’m still reeling from the loss of Bill O’Reilly.”

By “reeling” Colbert meant doing a happy dance.

Stopping for breath, Colbert announced: “I’d like to stop now and welcome any orphan O’Reilly viewers to our show tonight. I know this is a confusing time for you. You’ve been through a lot. Not as much as women who have worked for Bill, but still, a whole lot. It’s hard to believe he’s leaving.”

And, he consoled O’Reilly followers, reminding them that though his broadcasting career may have hit a bit of a hiccup, Bill still has “his book, his rage and his Fox News payout,” worth a reported $25M – twice as much as was paid to his accusers in those settlements NYT wrote about, triggering massive The O’Reilly Factor advertiser bailout.