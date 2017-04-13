“Making music with our bodies” is how one of the high-school step dancers describes her group in this trailer for Fox Searchlight’s Step, and that’s as good a summary as any. Amanda Lipitz’s documentary, acquired by Fox Searchlight at the Sundance Film Festival, chronicles the senior year of a girls’ high-school step dance team against the background of inner-city Baltimore. Each girl tries to become the first in her family to attend college.

Produced by Lipitz and Steven Cantor, the doc follows Blessin Giraldo, Cori Grainger, Tayla Solomon, Gari McIntyre and Paula Dofat. It hits theaters August 4.

Fox Searchlight

Fox Searchlight also unveiled the film’s new poster.

Step was one of the most buzzed about pictures coming out of this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Fox Searchlight picked it up for what sources said was more than $4M, which also included remake rights. The film focuses on three senior girls as they go through the college application process.

Take a look at the trailer above.