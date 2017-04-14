.

Check out new photos below: “Of course there’s a trailer!” Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson screamed to the crowd at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando this morning. Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy and Johnson also revealed a new photos and a teaser poster, which is a throwback to the 1977 one where Luke Skywalker stands with the lightsaber above his head — except this time, it’s Rey.

What do we see here? From the trailer, it’s clear Luke Skywalker is training Rey. He tells her to breathe. There’s a shot of her on the island wielding a blue saber before Luke, who is to the right (the image to her left … is a rock). “What do you see?” Luke asks Rey. “Light,” she says, and there’s an image of the back of Leia. “Darkness,” she adds, and there’s a shot of Kylo Ren’s busted mask. “The balance,” she responds to an image of a map. “It’s time for the Jedi to end,” Luke tells her at the end of the trailer. There also are shots of Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren sticking a red saber out to us, and Oscar Isaac’s Poe stumbles upon his X-Wing fighter getting blown to smithereens.

What’s interesting is that the Skywalker family trilogy can get away with not revealing much. Like the first Force Awakens trailer, there’s a lot of teasing going on here, with no major reveals of what Last Jedi is about. Compare this to the first Rogue One trailer a year ago. That promo had to lay down a definite storyline so that viewers understood the film was not a continuation of Force Awakens, rather a prequel to 1977’s Star Wars. Disney opens Star Wars: The Last Jedi in theaters on December 15.

