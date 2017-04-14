Check out new photos below: “Of course there’s a trailer!” Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson screamed to the crowd at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando this morning. Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy and Johnson also revealed a new photos and a teaser poster, which is a throwback to the 1977 one where Luke Skywalker stands with the lightsaber above his head — except this time, it’s Rey.
What do we see here? From the trailer, it’s clear Luke Skywalker is training Rey. He tells her to breathe. There’s a shot of her on the island wielding a blue saber before Luke, who is to the right (the image to her left … is a rock). “What do you see?” Luke asks Rey. “Light,” she says, and there’s an image of the back of Leia. “Darkness,” she adds, and there’s a shot of Kylo Ren’s busted mask. “The balance,” she responds to an image of a map. “It’s time for the Jedi to end,” Luke tells her at the end of the trailer. There also are shots of Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren sticking a red saber out to us, and Oscar Isaac’s Poe stumbles upon his X-Wing fighter getting blown to smithereens.
What’s interesting is that the Skywalker family trilogy can get away with not revealing much. Like the first Force Awakens trailer, there’s a lot of teasing going on here, with no major reveals of what Last Jedi is about. Compare this to the first Rogue One trailer a year ago. That promo had to lay down a definite storyline so that viewers understood the film was not a continuation of Force Awakens, rather a prequel to 1977’s Star Wars. Disney opens Star Wars: The Last Jedi in theaters on December 15.
Below are shots from the new trailer:
Amazing
Pass
Ironic. That’s what you’re momma said when you popped out.
Not sure about this…
Hard pass
RJ for the redemptive win!
Teaser was kind of weak. I was hoping it would get me excited and pumped for this, but it just didn’t do anything for me. All the previous Star Wars films had great teasers
Bit same feeling unfortunately though it really doesn’t limit my interest for the movie.
We’re all so sorry, Michael. Is there anything we can do to make you happy?
Will always love Star Wars but this trailer need more testosterone – A DVD see- Deadline reader!
This movie will make hundreds and hundreds of millions… Its so silly to see internet trolls hate on the first TEASER.
If anything, Last Jedi promises to be a new story unlike the Farce Awakens, where JJ ripped off the plot to Star Wars and critics gave him a pass. Rogue One is a better film on every level than Force Awakens.
But good Star Wars, mediocre Star Wars, bad Star Wars is a license to print money as long as they don’t flood the market with too much product.
Hopefully The Last Jedi is good Star Wars. But even if it isn’t, it will make gazillions even though Deadline commenter “passed.”
Pass for me as well, the Force Awakens was dreadfully boring just like the previous instalments were as well and what a mediocre casting
Far more interesting than the force awakens. Rian Johnson is a brilliant writer/director. This one looks like it has depth unlike force which was plastic and catered to fanboys.
Where’s Harrison Ford? I still haven’t seen Force Awakens and I won’t see Last Jedi until the next Star Wars movie opens in 2019 this way No Spoilers! for me. I will watch all three new sequel movies in one sitting in the year 2020 that way I get the full enjoyment without any spoilers!
Yawn
The original Lucas trilogy had an oddball, B-movie zaniness that has been replaced with a reverential solemnity in the new Disney movies. Thor Ragnorak’s trailer seems to capture the weirdness and fun that the new movies desperately need.